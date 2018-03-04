Rail passengers face disruption after historic Peak District tunnel has had to be closed

Trains across Derbyshire are being disrupted after Totley tunnel at Grindleford has had to be closed for safety reasons during bad weather conditions.

National Rail announced today, Sunday, March 4, how the TransPennine Express between Sheffield and Manchester Piccadilly has been affected after the closure of Totley Tunnel which runs to and from Grindleford, in the Peak District.

A National Rail spokesman said: “The tunnel at Totley has been closed for safety reasons.

“As a result, trains between Sheffield and Manchester Piccadilly are being disrupted. ”

National Rail has offered the following advice for those likely to be affected:

The TransPennine Express from Sheffield towards Manchester will divert via Huddersfield where possible. National Rail are advising people to allow for an extended journey time;

Customers for Stockport can use alternative services;

TransPennine Express services from Manchester towards Sheffield are not affected;

Customers are advised to travel to Leeds and change there for an alternative train to Manchester;

Customers to or from Stockport should travel via Manchester Piccadilly on any service;

Northern services will not run between Sheffield and Chinley;

East Midlands Trains are also expected to be disrupted and we are waiting for further information;

Road transport is unavailable due to local road conditions.

In addition, those travelling with TransPennine Express, tickets will be accepted on East Midlands, CrossCountry and Virgin Trains services on all reasonable routes.

People can check journeys using the National Rail Enquiries real-time Journey Planner and they can follow this incident on Twitter, please use #Grindleford.

Some may be entitled to compensation if they experience a delay in completing a journey today.

National rail has advised claimants to keep their train ticket and make a note of their journey to support any claim.

Totley Tunnel is a 6,230-yard tunnel on the Hope Valley line between Totley on the outskirts of Sheffield and Grindleford in Derbyshire.