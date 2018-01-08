Reformed thief is given a chance by the courts

A reformed thief who has suffered with drug issues has been given a chance after she has begun turning her life around.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on January 2 how Jessica Hodgkinson, 35, of Talbot Crescent, Chesterfield, admitted being caught with the drug Mamba, stealing a book and a bag from Waterstones and to failing to surrender to court. Becky Allsop, prosecuting, said the drug and theft offences were committed in August and September and Hodgkinson had her sentence deferred to show she can turn her life around.

Kirsty Sargent, defending, explained the defendant, who has previous convictions, has not committed new offences and is getting help for drug issues. Hodgkinson received a 12 month community order with rehabilitation. She was fined £40 and must pay £35.99 compensation and an £85 victim surcharge.