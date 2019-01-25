Refurbishment of Erewash council plant nursery in Long Eaton nears end

Erewash Borough Council is nearing completion of a £110,000 refurbishment project on its garden nursery facilities in Long Eaton.

Work to upgrade four greenhouses at the West Park complex, on Wilsthorp Road, began in September and is on track to be finished in March.

Thousands of plants are grown at West Park every year by the council’s park teams for displays across the borough, such as the popular Union Flag displays in Ilkeston and Long Eaton in the summer of 2018.

Councillor Mike Wallis said: “Erewash is known for its floral displays and the council receives compliments every year on their positive impact and feelgood factor.

“The greenhouses are essential as this is where the colourful plants and flowers are grown that brighten up the borough.

He added: “The upgrade project has been a great success so far and is on track to be completed next month. It has been done in the most cost-effective way possible, and these new glass houses will save us money on maintenance and heating costs.

“We would like to again thank residents for their understanding while the work is completed.”

Three of the greenhouses have been demolished as they were found to be afflicted by extensive wet rot and were at risk of collapsing after 30 years of service.

The replacement greenhouses are of a modern aluminium build which with up-to-date heating, lighting and ventilation systems.

The fourth is structurally sound but will be refitted with the same modern service.

The finishing touches are now being put in place, including heating pipes, plant benches, the installation of footpaths and a water system.

The nursery complex has for many years been able to offer modern apprenticeships and staff work with schools and groups on community projects.

Its facilities are made available to the community including Ilkeston’s Chaucer Junior School for their Chelsea Flower Show displays and local entrants in the East Midlands in Bloom competition.