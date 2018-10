Shipley WI is holding a fundraising event on Saturday, November 10, from 2pm until 4pm, in the Shipley Parish Room, The Field.

Poppies made by WI members will decorate the route leading to the parish hall.

The event will commemorate the First World War centenary and the WI will be joined by members of Shipley Parish Council and the Royal British Legion, commemorating the First World War centenary.