We love to see your retro snapshots. Send your old photos to lucy.roberts@jpimedia.co.uk to see them featured in the paper and online.

1. School days... Students in a class at Bennerley School, Ilkeston, back in the 1950s. other Buy a Photo

2. Looking back... Pupils line up for a photograph at Kensington Junior School in the 1960s. other Buy a Photo

3. Special visitor... Jon Pertwee, as Worzel Gummidge, delighted children at Ilkeston Carnival in the early 1980s. other Buy a Photo

4. Panto season... The cast of a pantomime being performed at Ilkeston Town Hall. The year is unknown. other Buy a Photo

View more