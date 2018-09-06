Remorseful teenager who struck McDonald’s employee with a cone is spared from jail

An apologetic teenager has been spared from jail after he threw a four foot tall plastic cone which struck a McDonald’s employee in the head.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on September 5 how Ewan Edwards, 18, of Mound Road, Boythorpe, Chesterfield, assaulted the employee at McDonald’s at Low Pavement, Chesterfield, and she was left with a 3cm to 4cm scar to her forehead.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “The complainant stated that she was sweeping the floor and heard a group of teenage boys becoming rowdy and she turned to tell them off and then felt a blow to the left side of her forehead. “She was stunned and saw blood dripping on the floor.”

The complainant suffered a 3cm to 4cm cut to her forehead, according to Mrs Allsop, and she needed stitches and has suffered with headaches and has been left with a scar.

A previous hearing also heard how the complainant had suffered a nickname with people calling her “Harry” after JK Rowling’s child wizard Harry Potter who has a scar on his forehead.

The complainant also stated that she is frightened to work after 8pm and she does not feel safe.

Edwards told police he had been at McDonald’s with friends and had been messing around and he had thrown the cleaning cone intending to hit a friend but it had struck the employee.

He pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm after the incident on February 20.

Defence solicitor Kirsty Sargent said Edwards accepts the offence had been committed on a reckless basis and that he had not intended to cause the employee any harm.

She added: “In his police summary he went on to apologise and showed remorse for his actions.”

Ms Sargent said: “When he’s been aware of the Derbyshire Times’s report it caused him to feel shameful of what had occurred and seeing the CCTV footage has caused him upset because he is genuinely remorseful and genuinely wants to apologise to the complainant.”

Magistrates sentenced Edwards to 12 weeks of custody suspended for 12 months with 120 hours of unpaid work.

He was also ordered to pay £1,500 compensation, £85 costs and a £115 victim surcharge.