Repeat offender is threatened with custody after he commits two thefts

A thief who struck at two stores has narrowly been spared from a custodial sentence.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, December 13, how Simon Alexander Condy, 35, of Sutton Hall Road, Bolsover, stole a charger from Lidl in Chesterfield and a Sony DAB Radio from a Co-op in Bolsover.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “At Lidl, he was seen in the store putting a charger valued at £3.99 into his bag and he set the alarms off and he was asked to come back into the store.”

Mrs Allsop added that during the second theft at the Co-op, Condy was seen on the electrical aisle of the store putting a Sony DAB Radio into a bag but he was not stopped and the radio was not recovered.

A police officer pulled a picture still of Condy from CCTV footage, according to Mrs Allsop, and when the officer later showed this to Condy the defendant admitted it was him in the footage.

Condy, who has previous convictions, pleaded guilty to the Lidl theft from September 25 and pleaded guilty to the Co-op theft from October 8.

The court also heard that Condy is currently serving a community order for other offences which were committed after the Lidl and Co-op thefts.

Defence solicitor Denny Lau said Condy has been making progress on his community order which includes a Drug Rehabilitation Requirement and he has reduced his drug use.

District Judge Andrew Davison sentenced Condy to 16 weeks of custody suspended for 12 months.

Condy was also ordered to pay £54.99 compensation, a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

District Judge Davison warned Condy that if he commits any further offences he will go to prison.