Reports of dog on M1 between Nutall and Mansfield Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... There have been reports of a dog on the M1 between Nutall and Mansfield. Highways England said they have had "several reports" of a dog on the M1 between J26 and J27. M1 A Highways spokesman said at noon today: "Signals are set and Traffic Officers are en route." Mansfield MP welcomes extra Government money to help the homeless Broken down lorry on M1 near Tibshelf blocks lane