There have been reports of a dog on the M1 between Nuthall and Mansfield.

Highways England said they have had "several reports" of a dog on the M1 between J26 and J27.

A Highways spokesman said at noon today: "Signals are set and Traffic Officers are en route."

UPDATE 12.40pm: "Traffic has been released in both directions and the dog located. Thanks for your patience."