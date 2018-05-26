Rescue team and a walker help guide a lost man to safety off the Peak moors

Edale Mountain Rescue Team and a walker helped guide a man to safety after he became lost on the moors in the Peak District.

The mountain rescue team duty leader had been contacted about 6pm, on Wednesday, May 23, after the lost man had contacted police to say he was lost on the moors, near Dobb Edge, above Baslow.

An EMRT spokesman said: “He was using a slightly vintage mobile phone so we were unable to use our phone-finding software to locate him.

“While talking to him on the phone he spotted another walker in the distance and he was told to try and make contact with them which he did.

“Fortunately they were able to walk him off the moor saving the team having to deploy any resources.”