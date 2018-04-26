Residents told to close windows and doors after huge fire on Stapleford street

Residents living on a Stapleford street were told to close their windows and doors as fire chiefs tackled a huge rubbish fire.

Firefighters from Stapleford, Highfields and Stockhill attended the scene on Mill Road yesterday afternoon just before 1.40pm.

A Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said the blaze was a result of a man burning household waste in his back garden such as plastic tubs and coat hangers. The items were giving off thick, acrid smoke. There were no chemicals involved.

Residents were asked to close their windows and doors as a precaution.

Fire chiefs had dealt with the incident by about 4pm.