Reveller broke pub windows after a dispute

A reveller used a sock full of stones to hit and damage pub windows in frustration after he claimed he had been assaulted.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on December 7 how Keaton Gibbons, 20, of South Street, Swanwick, near Alfreton, broke the windows at the Three Horse Shoes pub, on Main Road, at Leabrooks.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “The landlord states that in the early hours he got a phone call from staff that a customer had been causing trouble in the pub and the windows had been smashed at the front of the property.”

Gibbons told police he had been to the Three Horse Shoes and that he had been assaulted outside and he had not been allowed back into the pub.

He added that he took a sock off and filled it with stones and whacked it against the windows of the pub and he knew it was a stupid thing to do and he had hoped the windows would not break.

Gibbons pleaded guilty to causing the damage after the incident on November 4.

Defence solicitor Rob Sowter said: “He was involved in a dispute where he was assaulted and he reported it to police but he has been advised not to take it further.

“He was stopped by police nearby and he said, ‘it’s about the windows’, and he repeated admissions to the offence in an interview.

“It is clear he has got remorse.

“It was a moment of stupidity which he regrets.”

Magistrates sentenced Gibbons to a 12 month community order with 60 hours of unpaid work.

He was also ordered to pay £354 in compensation.