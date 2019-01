People are being warned about a road closure in Kirk Hallam due to repairs.

From now until May 3, Severn Trent will be making repairs to water mains along Godfrey Drive, Abbot Road and Wyndale Drive.

During this time Trent Barton's bus services of 21, 25 and 20 (Sundays only) will have to divert along Oliver Road and will only run one-way around Kirk Hallam.

There are also temporary timetables in place through Kirk Hallam for 21, 25 and 20 (Sundays only).