Road closures for Ilkeston Charter Fair revealed

Residents’ parking schemes near Ilkeston town centre will be temporarily suspended during the week of the Charter Fair – a move taken every year in an effort to free-up car parking space.

The schemes will be suspended from Monday, October 15 to Sunday, October 21 inclusive, resuming on Monday, October 22.

Streets belonging to the two residents parking schemes are:

St Mary Street area– Burns Street, Fullwood Street, Fullwood Avenue, Gregory Street, Jackson Avenue, New Lawn Road, St Mary Street, Wilmot Street.

Queens Drive Area – Albert Street, Cedar Park, Darwin Avenue, Queens Drive, Lissett Avenue, Moss Road.

A one-way system will be in place along Wharncliffe Road, Albert Street and Queen’s Drive to the junction with Oakwell Drive. Diversions will be in place and signposted.

Several town centre car parks are always closed throughout Charter Fair week to make way for the rides, stalls and fair vehicles.

These are situated on South Street, Pimlico, Queen Street and Gregory Street.

The following road closures will also be in place from 5am on Tuesday, October 16 until midday on Sunday, October 21:

South Street (from the Market Place to its junction with Gladstone Street West); Wharncliffe Road (from its junction with Albert Street to the Market Place); Queen Street; Market Place; East Street (from its junction with the car park to the Market Place); Bath Street (from its junction with Wilmot Street to the Market Place); Pimlico (from its junction with New Lawn Road to its junction with Burns Street).