Roald Dahl classic brought to phizz-whizzing life at Lyceum

Roald Dahl’s George’s Marvellous Medicine is brought to phizz-whizzing life at Sheffield's Lyceum Theatre this week.

Most grandmothers are lovely, kind, helpful ladies. Not George’s grandmother. George’s grandmother likes to gobble up slugs and bugs, and is always telling George what to do.

But one day, George takes his chance and sets about creating a brand new medicine to cure her of her cruelty. Little does he know that his perilous potion will be the start of a rather marvellous adventure.

Starring Preston Nyman as George, Lisa Howard as Grandma, Chandi Mistry as Chicken, Catherine Morris as George’s Mum and Justin Wilman as George’s Dad. This new co- production from the Curve and Rose Theatre Kingston promises to be another hugely imaginative and entertaining adaptation with bags of fun for all the family.

Roald Dahl’s George’s Marvellous Medicine comes to the Lyceum Theatre from Tuesday 23rd January to Saturday 27th January. Tickets can be purchased from Sheffield

Theatres’ Box Office in-person, by phone on 0114 249 6000 or online at sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.