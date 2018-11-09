Rogue Derbyshire road workers are scamming people in this way

Derbyshire County Council is warning householders to be on the alert for rogue roadworkers.

The council has received a report from a resident in the Whaley Bridge area that they had been approached by contractors claiming to be working on behalf of the council and offering free tarmac.



When challenged about their links with the council they backtracked and left. According to council records the company has not been asked to undertake any work on the authority’s behalf.



Councillor Simon Spencer, Derbyshire County Council Cabinet Member for Highways, Transport and Infrastructure, said: “While in this instance the tarmac was being offered free-of-charge, this is not something the council would do. All our staff should be able to provide identification confirming they are a council employee, or working on behalf of the council, if asked.



Councillor Spencer added: “The fact they backed down when challenged suggests they were not who they were claiming to be. Trying to off-load spare tarmac or other materials is to avoid paying tipping charges and this kind of practice is not something the council supports.”



Anyone suspicious of cold-calling road workers or other traders should report them to the Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 0345 04 05 06 or Derbyshire Police on 101. Or you can report incidents to the council’s trading standards team at trading.standards@derbyshire.gov.uk



Anyone needing any kind of home improvements is advised to visit the council’s Trusted Trader scheme at www.derbyshire.gov.uk/trustedtrader



These businesses have passed checks to help residents find honest and reliable traders who commit to doing a good job for a fair price.