Royal Engineers band to perform military parade ceremony in Ilkeston

Ilkeston will host a military performance and ceremony this month, one of numerous events planned to mark the First World War centenary.

Market Place will provide the backdrop to a Beating Retreat and Sunset ceremony with the Nottinghamshire Band of the Royal Engineers on Tuesday, June 19, starting at 8pm.

The colourful spectacle promises to be a moving occasion for resident of all ages, and a chance to turn out and support the armed forces.

Lieutenant Colonel Simon Worsley, of the East Midlands Reserve Forces, said: “We are delighted to have worked with Erewash Borough Council to bring this spectacular event to Ilkeston.

“It will be very much a family event, to be enjoyed by all generations. It will also be an emotional event that will spark feelings of pride and admiration for our armed services as well as a time for remembering all those who have lost their lives in war.”

Beating Retreat is a musical ceremony performed in some form by most armed forces in the Commonwealth.

Its originates in an old Army custom of ‘watch setting’, when a gun was fired at sunset to mark the end of the working day.

The band will march while performing a popular music programme before the beating of the drums at sunset to close the ceremony at 9pm.

It is the third time the event will have taken place in Erewash after military bands visited Long Eaton in 2016 and Ilkeston four years ago.

Mayor of Erewash Chris Corbett said: “What a privilege and honour it will be to welcome the Band of the Royal Engineers to our borough and to see this historic ceremony performed in Ilkeston.

“It will be a particularly poignant event, with 2018 being the centenary year of the end of the First World War.

He added: “It will be such a stirring and colourful occasion and we expect large crowds as residents of all ages join us to give a big Erewash salute to this ceremony and our armed forces.”

The event will also see a display of military vehicles, stalls and performances by Ilkeston Brass and the award-winning Long Eaton-based ladies barbershop chorus GEM Connection from 6.15pm.

The mayor will be accompanied by the Lord Lieutenant of Derbyshire William Tucker and other civic dignitaries.