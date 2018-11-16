Runaway Derbyshire police suspect claimed he slowed down to give chasing female officer a chance

A police suspect who ran away and smashed his way through a gate revealed he had slowed down when he realised he was being chased by a female officer to give her a chance.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on November 16 how Keelan Cooper, 21, of Station Road, Whitwell, had been running from police in Hodthorpe after someone had reported males causing a nuisance on a railway lane.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “Police responded to a report of males causing a nuisance on a railway line and they were flagged down by a member of the public who had seen males running down an alleyway on King Street.”

Mrs Allsop added that a police officer got out of a car and ran after Cooper and saw him throw a bag into a garden.

The officer also saw Cooper run through an alleyway of a semi-detached house and kick a fence and a gate, according to Mrs Allsop, which came off its hinges.

Cooper told police he had been on the railway foot-crossing and he had heard police sirens and he ran into a field and ran down a couple of gennels.

He added that he had slowed down on purpose because he thought it was unfair for the police because he was being chased by a female officer and not a male officer.

Cooper, who has three previous convictions for causing damage, pleaded guilty to damaging the gate after the incident on March 30.

Defence solicitor Rob Sowter said Cooper does not have contact with his parents and has been living as a homeless person.

Mr Sowter added that there were no other charges brought in relation to the railways and Cooper had done nothing wrong until he decided to run away.

Cooper is also taking medicine for problems with anxiety and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, according to Mr Sowter, and he struggles to read and write.

However, Mr Sowter said he is now getting support from a new partner.

Magistrates sentenced Cooper to a 12 month conditional discharge but warned if he commits another offence in the next year he will be re-sentenced for the damage along with any new crime.

Cooper was also ordered to pay £100 compensation, £85 costs and a £20 victim surcharge.