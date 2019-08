An accident involving two vehicles has led to a road being closed in both directions.

The incident happened on Bostock Lane, Sandiacre at 12.42pm today (August 21).

Fire crews from Stapleford, Notts Road and Ilkeston attended the RTC between two vehicles

Firefighters made the scene safe, and four casualties were assessed by East Midlands Ambulance Service.

The road was closed in both directions by Derbyshire Police.

