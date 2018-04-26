School sends out alert after child approached by man

A Stapleford school has sent out an alert to parents after a child was approached by a man when she was walking home.

The message, sent out by George Spencer Academy yesterday, said the incident occurred on Tuesday, near to Albany Junior School.

The Year Six girl was walking home at 3.45pm when she was approached by a man in his 40s dressed in a black suit and shirt.

The approach is said to have occurred as the child was walking into Northwood Street off Hickings Lane.

The alert read: "The male asked her if she was on her own and where her parents were. The child simply said she was allowed to walk home by herself and walked off unchallenged by the male. Her mother reported the incident to the school and was advised to phone the police, which she did."

The man is described as being in his 40s, of average height, medium build, with white skin and dark hair.

The alert added: "Please remind your child to be vigilant on the way to and from school and incidents like this should be reported immediately on their arrival at school or home."