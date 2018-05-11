Second man charged after alleged robbery in Stapleford

Police have charged a second man after an alleged robbery in Stapleford.

It was reported a group of men attacked a man outside his home in Gibbons Avenue before ransacking his house and stealing some of his belongings.

The alleged incident happened at around 9pm on April 17.

Anthony Westcarr, 40, of Aston Avenue, Nottingham, has been charged with robbery and kidnap. He appeared at Nottingham magistrates' court on Saturday and was remanded in custody to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on June 4 .

Jessie Wharmby, 25, of Chesil Cottages, Nottingham, has been charged with robbery and was remanded in custody to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on May 26.