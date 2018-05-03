Second World War medals stolen from Long Eaton school

Medals which once belonged to a decorated was veteran have been stolen from a Long Eaton school.

The medals were on display at Trent College, Derby Road and belonged to Squadron Leader Gerald de Lucie Carver, an ex-pupil of the college, who served in bomber command during the Second World War.

The coveted DSO was awarded to the then Flight Lieutenant Gerald de Lucie Carver after the plane that he was flying became badly damaged, but despite this he continued with the mission. Reports stated: This officer has displayed great courage and devotion to duty and his achievements have won great praise. (London Gazette, Friday, December 10, 1943).

They had been on loan to the school since 2009 from Mr Carver’s family after his death in January 2008 at the age of 86.

Mr Carver was a pupil at Trent College from 1936 to 1938. During the second world war he served as a bomber pilot on Wellingtons in No.37 Squadron and then Halifaxs in No. 78 Squadron, flying in 58 operations.

The medals, pictured, included a Distinguished Service Order (DSO), Distinguished Flying Cross (DFC), 1939-1945 Star, The Air Crew Europe Star, The Africa Star, Defence Medal 1939-45, War Medal 1939-45 and the Malta 50th Anniversary Medal 1942-1992.

The medals had been on display in a wooden, wall mounted case in the museum at the college when sometime between Monday, February 19 and Thursday, February 22, they were stolen.

The theft is being investigated by PC Helen Gallear from the Long Eaton Safer Neighbourhood Team, who said: “The theft was reported to us nearly two months after the medals had been found missing.

“We are now appealing for anyone who may recognise the medals from being on sale somewhere or having been offered them for sale in unusual circumstances.”

Melanie Harris, Mr Carver’s daughter, said: “My father was such a lovely man and the family are very proud of his war time efforts, particularly as he was so young at that time.

“He wanted the medals to be displayed at the school to help in teaching the pupils about the sacrifices that were made during war time.

“It is so sad that they have been stolen and we appeal for anyone who knows of their whereabouts to make contact with PC Gallear.”

If you have any information about this incident please contact PC Gallear on 101, quoting reference number 18*166566.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org