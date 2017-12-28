Senior Derbyshire police officer is suspended

Mystery surrounds why one of Derbyshire's most senior police officers has been suspended

It is understood that Chief Superintendent Graham McLaughlin was suspended this month - but Derbyshire Constabulary has not revealed why.

A force spokesman said an investigation was underway and Hardyal Dhindsa, the county's Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC), had been informed.

The spokesman said: "We can confirm that an officer has been suspended and there is an ongoing investigation.

"The PCC has been made aware."

Mr McLaughlin is head of the operational support department at the force, which includes the armed response unit, the roads policing unit, collision investigations, police dogs and the helicopter.

As a Chief Superintendent, he has sat on panels at gross misconduct hearings which rule on police disciplinary matters.

The only roles more senior than Chief Superintendent are Assistant Chief Constable, Deputy Chief Constable and Chief Constable.

In October, Mr McLaughlin and other Derbyshire officers were deployed to the British Virgin Islands to assist with Operation Ruman, which was the response to help communities recovering from Hurricane Irma.

Duties included uploading aid, re-building schools and homes and training local police officers.

Mr McLaughlin had to stay longer due to the visit of Prince Charles to the area.

Journalists have attempted to contact Mr McLaughlin several times but not received a response.