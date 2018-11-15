Sensory and splash pools at Ilkeston leisure centre to close for maintenance work

Victoria Park Leisure Centre in Ilkeston is to undergo scheduled maintenance works next month.

A new filtration system in will be installed in the sensory and splash pools while the resin pool liner will be replaced in the splash pool.

Work on the sensory pool is scheduled to take place between Monday December 10 and Friday December 14, re-opening on Saturday December 15.

The splash pool will close on Sunday December 9 and re-open to the public on Sunday December 30.

Erewash Borough Council’s lead member for leisure and culture, Councillor Mike Wallis, said: “At the beginning of the financial year we committed to replacing the filters at Victoria Park Leisure Centre and are pleased to be able to implement these.

“Whilst we will have to make some short-term adjustments to the timetable, the new filtration system will ultimately provide swimmers with improved water quality and allow customers to enjoy the pools for generations to come.”

Since opening in 2013, the sensory pool has proved popular with families of younger children and disability groups.

Any changes to the swimming lesson programmes will be sent out via letters.

The main pool will remain unaffected and will continue to be open to the public.

- For further information on the closures please contact Victoria Park Leisure Centre on 0115 944 0400.