Serial shoplifter is jailed and must pay compensation after four thefts

A thief who struck at four stores has been locked-up and ordered to pay compensation.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Tuesday, April 18, how Charley Louise Wright, 25, formerly of Garden Crescent, South Normanton, twice stole goods from a Boyes store, in Heanor, and stole goods from a Co-op, at Ilkeston, and from a One Stop, at Alfreton.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “There are four charges of theft from July, last year, to November, last year, with a total of £272.49 of goods taken.

“She stole a fryer, cutting discs, meat and house cleaning products.”

Mrs Allsop added that Wright initially appeared at Derby magistrates’ court on November 17 and pleaded guilty to the four thefts.

Wright was bailed to re-appear for sentencing on December 14, last year, but did not attend because she was in police custody awaiting to being dealt with in Nottinghamshire for another matter.

The defendant, who is now of no fixed abode, admitted the four thefts from Boyes, on Market Street, at Heanor, the Co-op, on Main Street, at Horsley Woodhouse, and from the One Stop, on Nottingham Road, at Alfreton.

Defence solicitor David Gittins said: “She has a long-term class A drug addiction and has lost her residence and her children are living with her Auntie.

“She does not have a long history with years of offending but it is a traditional, sad situation where she offends to fund drug habits.”

Mr Gittins added Wright received 21 weeks of custody in December when she was dealt with for the other offending and he believes she would not have received a much longer sentence had these four thefts been considered at the same time.

Magistrates sentenced Wright to 14 days of custody and also ordered her to pay £272.49 in compensation.