Serial thief is jailed after stealing to fund a drug habit

A serial thief has been jailed for 26 weeks after she struck three times in a Derbyshire village and breached a previously imposed suspended prison sentence.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Tuesday, March 13, how Lisa Jayne Morris, 40, of West Lea, Clowne, stole goods from Wilko’s, in Clowne, alcohol from Aldi, at Clowne, and struck again at Wilko’s when she stole a kettle.

Prosecuting solicitor Sam Matkin said that in her police interview she said was sorry for running and that she had done it to fund her drug habit.

Mr Matkin added that Morris has other theft matters to her name and that by committing these latest offences she has breached a previously imposed suspended prison sentence order.

Morris pleaded guilty to the three thefts from February and March and also admitted failing to comply with her suspended sentence order by failing to attend with a probation officer.

She also admitted breaching her suspended sentence order by committing her latest offences.

Kirsty Sargent, defending, said Morris had no convictions until 2017 but she has had drug issues including problems with heroin which had been under control but she started committing crime after she became homeless.

Magistrates said they were concerned Morris would continue to steal to pay for drugs so they imposed a 26 week custodial sentence.

She was also ordered to pay £98 compensation to Wilko’s and £73 compensation to Aldi as well as a £115 victim surcharge.