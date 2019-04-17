Several roads closed after 'serious' crash in Sandiacre

A number of roads are closed after what police describe as a 'serious' collision in Sandiacre.

Officers were called to the crash in Derby Road at 9.15am.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: "The following roads are currently closed and will remain so for the foreseeable future while accident investigation work takes places - Bostocks Lane to the junction of Derby Road; King Edward Street; Derby Road to the junction with Town Street; Longmoor Lane.

"Traffic diversions are currently in place via Town Street and Stapleford, however motorists are advised to take alternative routes and avoid the area where possible."