A house's roof in Ilkeston has been left destoyed after a fire.

The fire on Mitchell Terrace, which happened in the early hours of this morning (Sunday, Ocotober 7) has left the terrace badly damaged.

Firefighters from Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire Fire and Rescue attended the fire at 5,59am this morning.

Roads surrounding the street have been closed to traffic.

More information when we have it.

Picture by Kirsty Wright