Six teenage boys complete un-paid voluntary work after damage caused at Erewash hospice

Six teenage boys from the Long Eaton area have completed un-paid voluntary work at a Risley hospice after a bench at the centre was damaged with offensive graffiti.

The damage was caused to a memorial bench at the Treetops Hospice, Derby Road, Risley on Saturday, September 29 and the six suspects were caught on CCTV.

Treetops Hospice provides nursing care and emotional support for anyone affected by a life-limiting illness in Derby, Derbyshire, Nottingham and Nottinghamshire.

Enquiries at a local school by our Long Eaton Rural Safer Neighbourhood Team identified the offender from the group along with his five friends, all boys aged between 13 and 15 years.

PCSO Karen Pykett (pictured), from the team, explains: “After we told the hospice that we had identified those concerned they asked that, instead of prosecution that they attend the centre, learn about the work that they do and spend some time completing some voluntary work.

“We spoke to the boys and with their parents agreement they went to the hospice and spent time talking to the staff and sweeping leaves in the grounds.

“It was a positive use of the restorative justice process that meant that the boys were able to learn about the work of the hospice and the impact their actions had.”