Six-year-old boy dies in Ilkeston house fire

A six-year-old boy has died in an Ilkeston house fire overnight.

The blaze began some time around 10.30pm at the end-terrace home on Shaw Street West.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Police said: “Firefighters entered the property and found a six-year-old boy with serious injuries.

“The boy was taken to QMC by ambulance, however, he was pronounced dead a short time later.”

Enquiries as to the cause of the fire are ongoing and a joint police and fire investigation will take place today.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Fire & Rescue said:“Three fire crews from Ilkeston and Stapleford attended the fire. Firefighters using breathing apparatus and hose real jets entered the property and rescued a six-year-old boy, performing CPR until the arrival of paramedics.

“Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service would like to extend its thoughts and sympathy to the family and friends of the boy at this distressing time.”

According to eyewitnesses, other family members had been able to escape the fire.

Neighbour Jack Hill, 25, told the Derby Telegraph: “I heard screaming from outside the house and went to look. It was the young girl that lives there [who was screaming], then I saw her mum.

“I ran to the Chinese takeaway and grabbed their fire extinguisher and went into the house. I tried to get into the upstairs room but the smoke was too thick.”

Anyone with any information regarding the incident should call Derbyshire police on the 101 number with ref 18*516997.

Updates to this story will follow as more information becomes available.