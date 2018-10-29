Six-year-old boy killed in Ilkeston house fire named in national press

A six-year-old boy killed in a house fire in Ilkeston has been named in the national press.

The fire occurred at a property on Shaw Street West at around 10.39pm on Friday.

A six-year-old boy was found with serious injuries and was taken to the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham but later died.

Ilkeston house fire in which six-year-old boy died not 'deliberate or malicious'

The youngster has now been identifed by The Sun online as Riley Bradley.

Speaking to the Sun, his gran Jacquie Bradley said: "We're heartbroken and devastated.

"There are no words to express what we are going through right now."

Six-year-old boy dies in Ilkeston house fire

No official identification of the youngster has yet been released.

A joint police and fire investigation to establish the cause of the fire is continuing, but it is not being treated as deliberate or malicious.