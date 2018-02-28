SNEAK PEEK: What’s in this week’s ‘Tiser?

Here’s just some of what you’ll be reading in this week’s Advertiser...

Council chiefs have revealed they will open a new care home in Ilkeston after shelving plans to immediately close Hazelwood Home for Older People in Cotmanhay.

See if you can spot your children in our photos from the Around the World in 80 Days event at Erewash Museum last weekend.

Find out how Ilkeston-born television star Robert Lindsay has helped raise £15,000 for the NSPCC at a special art exhibition in London.

Discover more about a row that has broken out over how much funding Derbyshire schools will get in the next two years.

Read about what Derbyshire County Council is doing to tackle the pothole problem that’s blighting our roads.

