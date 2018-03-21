SNEAK PEEK: What’s in this week’s ‘Tiser?

Here’s just some of what you’ll be reading in this week’s paper...

Detectives investigating the rape and attempted murder of a woman in Ilkeston have released a series of images of people they would like to speak to.

See if you can spot your children in our photo spread from Chaucer Junior School’s recent litter picking venture.

A Stapleford church has officially broken ground on its new extension as it looks to accommodate an ever-growing congregation.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service recently held a live sprinkler demonstration to show how effective they are at tackling blazes.

And of course there’s your usual helping of community news, letters, columns and more.

As well as all of this, there’s your guide to what’s on when and where in our entertainment section GO! and all the latest sport headlines dominate the back pages.