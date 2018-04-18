SNEAK PEEK: What’s in this week’s ‘Tiser?

Here’s just some of what you’ll be reading in this week’s Advertiser...

Street attack latest: A 30-year-old man was found lying unconscious on an Ilkeston street after being assaulted in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A youngster has launched an online auction for one of her most precious toys to raise money for a life-saving Derbyshire service.

A man has been arrested following a knifepoint robbery at a hairdressers in Stapleford.

Erewash Borough Council is once again planting a seed in the mind of community gardeners as they prepare this year’s In Bloom campaign.

