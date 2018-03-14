SNEAK PEEK: What’s inside this week’s ‘Tiser?

Here’s just some of what you’ll be reading in this week’s paper...

Read more about how Erewash Borough Council is to move ahead with the privatisation of its sport and leisure services – despite public opposition.

Discover how historians and experts at Erewash Museum are carrying out conservation work on an archive of more than 2,000 letters that give an emotional insight into the lives of families of prisoners of war in Britain.

Police investigating three incidents in Long Eaton where a man has used threatening behaviour are appealing for information.

See if you can spot yourself in our photo spread from a special event on to help revamp a children’s park in Ilkeston. Fundraisers walked, ran and cycled for two miles along the Nutbrook Trail to Shipley Park to raise money to breathe new life into Barling Drive Lagoon - Children’s Park at Shipley View.

And of course there’s your usual helping of community news, letters, columns and more.

