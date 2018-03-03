Some snow storm hit roads re-open but many remain closed

Derbyshire police and council bosses have confirmed that some roads have re-opened today, Saturday, March 3, but conditions are still so icy across large parts of the county many other routes still remain closed.

Some roads previously closed have now been re-opened by Derbyshire County Council.

Those routes now open include the following:

B6025 Alfreton Road, Tibshelf to Westhouse;

B5006 Derby Road, Ticknall;

Coton Lane, Lullington;

Unnamed road, linking Coton Road and Lullington village.

The council has gritted all primary routes - except for roads they have not been able get to - across the county from 3am, followed by the secondary routes.

Several farmers have been out helping with diggers this morning, heading for smaller villages which have been cut off by the snow.

The council would like to reassure residents that it is doing absolutely everything it can to make major inroads into the backlog of closures today.

Currently remaining closed are:

A57 Snake Pass;

A6024 Holme Moss;

A53 Leek Road;

A537 Cat and Fiddle;

Monks Road between Chunal and Charlesworth;

B6105 Torside Glossop to the A628;

A515 Buxton to Newhaven;

A5012 Via Gellia (Pikehall to Newhaven);

Rotherham Road - Harthill Road to Worksop Rd;

Main Rd - Owler Barr to Barlow;

Rotherham Road - Stoney Houghton to Green Lane;

Rosliston Road South, Rosliston;

Hallcroft Avenue, Overseal.

Only one main route into Buxton is currently open - the town can be accessed via the A6 from both the north and south.

Police have urged anyone intending to travel today to please take care and remember many roads and pavements will be icy.

In other reports, the Woodhead Pass has re-opened but routes at Woodhead to Holme Moss and the Woodhead Pass at Torside are still closed.