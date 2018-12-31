Speeding Derbyshire motorist is ordered to pay over £800

A motorist with a previous history of driving offences has been ordered to pay over £800 after he was caught speeding.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on December 31 how Leon Morris, 26, of St Augustine’s Road, Chesterfield, was caught by a camera driving at 36mph in a 30mph zone on April 2, 2018, in a Citroen Berlingo.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Morris was served with a notice about the offence asking him to identify the driver involved, according to the court, and there was no response.

The court also heard that Morris is currently disqualified from driving but the April speeding offence pre-dates this matter.

Magistrates found the speeding case proved in Morris’s absence and he was fined £660 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £66 victim surcharge.

His licence was also endorsed with six points.