Stalker is narrowly spared from jail after plaguing his ex-wife

A stalker has narrowly been spared from jail after he harassed his ex-wife by emails, texts and social media and also drove by her home and work address.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Tuesday, May 8, how Richard Allan Mansell, 42, of Hetton Drive, Clay Cross, had originally sent messages arguing about the sale of the couple’s marital home but the nature of messages changed in September, last year, and concerned his feelings.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam told a previous hearing Mansell messaged that he missed his ex, that he was sorry he “killed it”, that he had taken her for granted and he asked why she was ignoring him.

Mansell also sent a message about how he had seen her walking back into work at Barlborough, according to Mrs Haslam, and she received texts daily about her being at work and how he had noticed her car number plate had changed.

Mrs Haslam said: “She was nervous and scared he was following her and CCTV showed he had been driving to her work in a cul-de-sac and he had been seen on 16 occasions.

“She looked at the CCTV every so often and there have been 16 occasions where he was sat outside.”

Mrs Haslam added that Mansell continued to send emails via his ex’s work email address including messages asking if he was dead would she be happy and which of his “f**k-ups killed you off”?

The complainant stopped receiving emails for a period but they started again in October, 2017, with texts, SnapChat and WhatsApp messages and more work emails.

Over Christmas, he said he had seen her at a discount store, according to Mrs Haslam, and that he did not think he would get over her and that he hated himself.

Mrs Haslam added that he drove past the complainant’s parents’ property on New Year’s Day and he sent emails in January saying he was sorry, he missed her and asked her to talk to him and that he would always love her.

In February, Mansell started sending messages about her new partner and he sent roses to her on Valentine’s Day from an anonymous sender to her parents’ address, according to Mrs Haslam.

He also phoned her in March and sent messages in April, according to Mrs Haslam, and the complainant saw him driving outside her home.

Mrs Haslam added that the complainant stated that matters had reached a stage where there was no need for any contact but she has been left feeling like she is being watched.

Mansell also sent an abusive message to the defendant’s new partner with insulting sexual references, according to Mrs Haslam.

The defendant pleaded guilty to stalking between September, 2017, and April, 2018. He also admitted harassing the complainant’s partner by sending three abusive text messages.

Defence solicitor David Gittins said Mansell has struggled to accept the breakdown of the relationship which had collapsed because of his infidelity.

He added that there were no threats of violence among the messages.

Magistrates sentenced Mansell to 24 weeks of custody suspended for 18 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and an indefinite restraining order.

He was also ordered to pay £400 compensation, a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.