Stapleford Community Group start planning Armistice centenary events

The Stapleford Community Group is to hold a public meeting later this month as it starts making plans to mark the centenary of the First World War’s end.

The group will host the meeting at the Carnegie Hall, Warren Avenue, on Monday, February 19, starting at 7pm.

Town and borough Councillor Richard MacRae said: “We would like to invite local groups, organisations and businesses to get involved.

“Four years ago we organised two days of events to mark the start of the war. We have a few ideas of things we’d like to do this time, and I’m sure others do to.”

Ideas floated already include a commemorative football match, themed days in schools and a theatre performance honouring the lives lost when a munitions factory exploded in Chilwell.

Coun MacRae said: “It’s an opportunity for everyone to get involved - sports clubs, churches, choirs, schools, pubs, shops and other community organisations.

“If we all work together we can coordinate what we’re doing, spread the events out to support each other, share ideas, and work on fundraising projects.”

He added: “There are not many left from the generations most affected by the war, so it’s important we do everything we can to make younger ones remember to make sure nothing like that ever happens again.”

The group has started a Facebook event for anyone interested in attending at https://goo.gl/UUcpmB.

For more information on the group and its activities, see staplefordcommunitygroup.org.uk.