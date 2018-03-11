Stapleford residents hold street protest to demand pedestrian crossing

Stapleford residents have staged a street protest to demand a pedestrian crossing they were promised as part of a housing development.

The Stapleford Community Group set up an inflatable pedestrian crossing on Hickings Lane on Wednesday, March 7.

Residents are drawing attention to what they say is a failure by Broxtowe Borough Council to install a permanent crossing on Hickings Lane between Ewe Lamb Lane and Washington Drive.

Independent borough councillor Richard MacRae said: “We have many residents of various ages here who all are waiting for the council.

“The developer McCarthy and Stone paid £40,000 to Broxtowe Borough Council over 18 months ago help fund the crossing.”

He added: “The crossing was part of the conditions laid down when McCarthy and Stone applied for planning permission for 48 new retirement properties.

“The condition was no one can move in until the crossing was installed - but new residents have moved in and the crossing has not been built.”

In fact, the developer has lodged an application to have the condition formally removed by the council, as the money has already been paid in accordance with the Section 106 agreements required to support public infrastructure around any development.

A decision is currently pending but council officers are likely to agree to its removal, having advised the developer that: “A meeting attended by planning officers and representatives from legal and county highways agreed it would be sensible for the condition to be removed as the applicant’s obligations have been satisfied.”

A spokesman for the council said: “The pedestrian crossing was part of the original application and has been paid for by the developers.

“The design work is currently underway to determine the precise type and location of the crossing.”