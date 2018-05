Derby Road in Stapleford is currently closed after a collision involving a car and a pedestrian.

Police were called to the area at around 1.40pm.

A man has suffered serious injuries.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: "The road will be closed while officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit carry out their investigations.

"If you saw what happend or have any information that could help, please call us on 101, quoting incident 454 of May 18."