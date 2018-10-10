Student cycles coast to coast to fund Africa trip

An Ilkeston student took on a coast-to-coast bike ride to raise money for a World Challenge trip to Swaziland.

Anica Taylor, 15, from Saint John Houghton Catholic Voluntary Academy (CVA), completed the 101-mile bike ride with her dad, James, and her 74-year-old grandad, Terry, in one day.

The ride was from Morecambe Bay, Lancashire, to in Saltburn, Yorkshire.

Anica’s mum, Lorna, cycled part of the distance and also drove the car to pick them up at the finish, accompanied by her two other daughters, Heidi and Elena.

Anica, of Smalley, first started cycling with her grandad when she was 13 and worked hard torwards the challenge.

The teenager has raised more than £700 towards the £2,850 cost of the World Challenge trip with Saint John Houghton CVA next year.

Anica said: “The cycle ride has helped to raise a good chunk of the money that I still needed to raise. I’ve also written to local businesses to try to raise money.

“I think it’s nice that we all did the coast to Coast ride together and all in one day.”

The money Anica raised will help to fund her World Challenge trip, which will see more than 30 Saint John Houghton students and four staff fly out to Swaziland for two weeks in July 2019.