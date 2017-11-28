Students’ bake-off event for charity

A bake-off competition and coffee morning held by staff and students at Ormiston Ilkeston Enterprise Academy (OIEA) raised more than £550.

Members of the community and students’ families were invited along to the event, which was in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support and raised a total of £586.34.

There were some spectacular entries into the baking contest, including an OIEA-themed cake by student Charlotte Johnston-Smith, 16, cakes covered in sweets and a cake in the shape of a Highland cow by staff member Jo Birkin.

The overall winner was Hazel Ryan, 12, who made cakes that looked like burgers, complete with lettuce, tomato and cheese made out of icing and sesame seeds on the top.

She said: “I just saw a photo of cakes that looked like burgers and thought I could try that. The burger is actually a brownie, the buns are muffins and the lettuce, tomato and cheese was made out of different coloured icing. There was even some jam inside too.

“I love baking and bake a lot at home. I was really pleased with the way they turned out although I haven’t tried them so I’ve no idea what they taste like. I wasn’t expecting to win but I feel very proud that I did.”

Students Lexi Cardwell, Tegan Whittaker and Martyna Kluch manned a stand at the coffee morning, asking visitors to sample chocolates they had made as part of a business studies challenge.

Business studies students have been asked to take part in the ‘Tycoon in School’ enterprise challenge and run their own business, creating products to sell.

Tegan said: “We thought it would be good to make chocolates because who doesn’t like chocolate? We were at the coffee morning asking people to try the chocolates and then tell us what they thought of them to see if we could improve them.”