Sunny spells set for today

Temperatures are to reach highs of 13° and lows of 7°.

This morning will be dry with sunny spells with a possible scattering of showers later on.

A BBC weather spokesman said: "This morning is expected to be dry with sunny spells. Some further sunshine this afternoon but a scattering of showers is likely to develop and these will be locally heavy. Brisk southerly winds.

"The first half of the night will have clear spells with the risk of the odd shower at times. Any showers should clear after midnight to leave it dry and largely clear. Brisk southerly winds."