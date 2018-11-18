Supported living apartments plan for Ilkeston set to get green light

Plans to build four apartment blocks for vulnerable adults with disabilities in Ilkeston have been submitted to the borough council.

Greater Manchester firm HB Villages Developments Ltd is behind the scheme, put forward for land off Beauvale Drive, next to the existing Sure Start children’s centre.

Each of the 20 apartments would be supported living, with staff on hand to help residents increase their own independence over time.

Members of the Erewash Borough Council planning committee have been recommended to approve the application.

A decision will be made on Wednesday, November 21.

The apartments would be split up into four separate blocks, one of which will be two-storey, while the rest will be one-storey.

Parking spaces for 23 vehicles will be provided, along with a scooter-store for residents.

There will also be a communal garden.

Several residents, the Sure Start Centre and Cotmanhay Junior School raised concerns about the proposal.

They felt that privacy and security would be negatively affected, along with highway safety fears for school children passing through the area.

Some found the plans “tall and imposing” and felt that an abandoned building or other sites should be considered instead.

The site was previously used as a BMX track but “it has been demonstrated that there is no longer a continuing need for the facility” said council officers.

Officers say that the taller building towards the front of the site is not considered to be “overly prominent” and has been set back 10 metres from the road.

The developers have agreed to pay £6,000 for open space improvements in the area and the scheme would be restricted to adult occupants to restrict any impact on local schools, which would have led to calls for a further financial contribution.

Borough council officers wrote: “Due to the scale and location of the proposed buildings in relation to the surrounding residential properties and the associated separation distances, it is not considered that there will be any loss of privacy or overlooking concerns.

“The Children’s Centre to the east of the site has some windows looking towards the application site.

“However, the only proposed window to face that way serves a corridor in Block A. The impact of the proposal on neighbouring land users is therefore considered acceptable.”

They also stated: “The proposal is not considered to result in highway safety concerns and due to the type of specialised accommodation, the parking provision is considered acceptable.

“The proposal is considered to have an acceptable impact in relation to ecology and trees.”

Eddie Bisknell , Local Democracy Reporting Service