Take a trip down memory lane in our old Mid-Derbyshire photos

Feeling nostalgic for the good old days? Browse through our old local photographs to bring back some memories.

Singer Frankie Vaughan visited staff at Booths Factory in Ilkeston back in the 1960s.

A view of Church Street, Kilburn, way back in 1907.

Boys on the school football team at Heage Junior School in 1948.

Members of the Alfreton Round Table all dressed up in tuxedos. Probably late 1980s/early 1990s.

Girls taking part in a ceramics class at the old Mill Hill School in Ripley, 1980s.

A family enjoying the snow at Shipley Country Park in the early 1990s.