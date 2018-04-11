Take part in annual mammals survey

Wildlife charity the People’s Trust for Endangered Species (PTES) is calling for volunteers to take part in its annual Living with Mammals survey, by asking members of the public to survey a garden or local green space once a week.

The survey is underway now and runs until June 24 with people recording the wild mammals they see.

To take part in the survey, register online at www. ptes.org/lwm. The survey can also be completed via a pack which can be delivered to you, visit LwM@ptes.org for details.