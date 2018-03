A teenage girl has been taken to hospital after a crash in Ilkeston this morning.

Police were called to Ladywood Road at around 7.55am.

A Blue Ford Focus had been involved in a collision with a 13-year-old girl.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesman said: "The girl has been taken to hospital and has family members by her side.

"We do not, at this early stage, believe her injuries to be life-changing."

The road was closed for a short time and has now reopened.