Telly quiz show Egghead Steve Cooke was among speakers at Derbyshire Federation of Women’s Institutes’ spring meeting in the Winding Wheel

He was made especially welcome as trustees from the organisation had recently appeared on the programme.

Steve is pictured with Chesterfield mayor Maureen Davenport and mayoress Liz Archer.

Guest speaker was best-selling novelist Joanna Trollope.

A talk on Helen’s Trust was given by Debbie Fennell at the meeting in the Winding Wheel, Chesterfield.