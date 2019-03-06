Stock image

Ten of the best places to get pub grub in Derbyshire

Are you a pie and a pint punter or a gourmet who likes a gin at a gastropub?

Whatever takes your fancy, we have been rounding up the best pubs for food and drink in Derbyshire.

Blue Stoops, Walton, Chesterfield. "The food was incredible and the service was friendly and quick."

1. Blue Stoops, Walton, Chesterfield

"One of the best places in Chesterfield to enjoy reasonably priced, home cooked food."

2. Barley Mow, Saltergate, Chesterfield

"The Sunday carvery has a choice of three meats and a good range of well-cooked vegetables.

3. The Tupton Tap, Old Tupton, near Clay Cross

"One of the best meals out in a long time."

4. The Punchbowl, West Hallam, Ilkeston

